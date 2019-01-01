ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lazard Glb Total Return
(NYSE:LGI)
16.15
0.02[0.12%]
Last update: 3:15PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.13 - 16.25
52 Week High/Low14.48 - 22.32
Open / Close16.15 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13M
Vol / Avg.24.9K / 41.2K
Mkt Cap210.1M
P/E4.47
50d Avg. Price16.7
Div / Yield1.5/9.28%
Payout Ratio38.53
EPS-
Total Float-

Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lazard Glb Total Return reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lazard Glb Total Return using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lazard Glb Total Return Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI)?
A

There are no earnings for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q
What were Lazard Glb Total Return’s (NYSE:LGI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lazard Glb Total Return

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.