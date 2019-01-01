ñol

Lazard Glb Total Return
(NYSE:LGI)
16.1501
-0.2899[-1.76%]
At close: Jun 9
20.00
3.8499[23.84%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
Day High/Low15.97 - 16.24
52 Week High/Low14.48 - 22.32
Open / Close16.17 / 16.16
Float / Outstanding- / 13M
Vol / Avg.35.8K / 39.2K
Mkt Cap210.1M
P/E4.55
50d Avg. Price16.51
Div / Yield1.5/9.10%
Payout Ratio38.53
EPS0
Total Float-

Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Lazard Glb Total Return

No Data

Lazard Glb Total Return Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI)?
A

There is no price target for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI)?
A

There is no analyst for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Lazard Glb Total Return

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Lazard Glb Total Return (LGI) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Lazard Glb Total Return

