Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$5.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lument Finance Trust using advanced sorting and filters.
Lument Finance Trust Questions & Answers
When is Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) reporting earnings?
Lument Finance Trust (LFT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lument Finance Trust’s (NYSE:LFT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.