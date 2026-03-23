Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• Gamehaus Holdings (NASDAQ:GMHS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Caledonia Mining (AMEX:CMCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.

• Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $651 thousand.

• WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.78 million.

• Public Policy Holding Co (NASDAQ:PPHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $49.90 million.

• AGI (NYSE:AGBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $541.66 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $7.89 million.

• Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.91 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.