Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting LFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.45% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE: LFT) was provided by Raymond James, and Lument Finance Trust maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lument Finance Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lument Finance Trust was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lument Finance Trust (LFT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.75 to $3.50. The current price Lument Finance Trust (LFT) is trading at is $2.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
