loanDepot (NYSE:LDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$503.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$449M
Earnings History
loanDepot Questions & Answers
When is loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) reporting earnings?
loanDepot (LDI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
What were loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1B.
