QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lifetime Brands
(NASDAQ:LCUT)
11.365
-0.115[-1.00%]
Last update: 12:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.19 - 11.47
52 Week High/Low10.57 - 19.93
Open / Close11.47 / -
Float / Outstanding13.3M / 22.2M
Vol / Avg.70K / 42.5K
Mkt Cap251.9M
P/E14
50d Avg. Price12.3
Div / Yield0.17/1.48%
Payout Ratio20.73
EPS0.02
Total Float13.3M

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT), Dividends

Lifetime Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lifetime Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.36%

Annual Dividend

$0.17

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lifetime Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lifetime Brands (LCUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifetime Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lifetime Brands (LCUT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifetime Brands (LCUT). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Lifetime Brands (LCUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifetime Brands (LCUT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)?
A

Lifetime Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lifetime Brands (LCUT) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

