LCI Indus
(NYSE:LCII)
117.79
0.19[0.16%]
Last update: 12:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low115.72 - 118.16
52 Week High/Low96.32 - 163.33
Open / Close118.53 / -
Float / Outstanding17.7M / 25.4M
Vol / Avg.64.5K / 216.2K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E7.3
50d Avg. Price108.32
Div / Yield4.2/3.57%
Payout Ratio22.36
EPS7.75
Total Float17.7M

LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII), Dividends

LCI Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LCI Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.98%

Annual Dividend

$3.6

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LCI Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LCI Indus (LCII) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own LCI Indus (LCII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for LCI Indus ($LCII) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of LCI Indus (LCII) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next LCI Indus (LCII) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LCI Indus (LCII) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII)?
A

The most current yield for LCI Indus (LCII) is 3.71% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

