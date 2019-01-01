LendingClub (NYSE:LC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Earnings

LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $183.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 29.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.03 -0.43 -0.76 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.09 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 245.74M 221.19M 134.55M 87.28M Revenue Actual 262.24M 246.17M 204.38M 105.84M

