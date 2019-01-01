QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 6:15AM
Almirall SA is a Spain-based company engaged in development, manufacture, and selling pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. It aims to provide treatments in areas of dermatology, respiratory, gastrointestinal, central nervous systems, and other specialties. The company operates in five segments: Sales of its own network, sales of licensees, Research and developments, Sales of Therapeutic dermatological products in the U.S., and Corporate management. The medical dermatology business in the Europe is the key driver of the company's operation. Other than Europe, the company also operates in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania through subsidiaries.

Almirall Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Almirall (LBTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Almirall (OTCPK: LBTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Almirall's (LBTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Almirall.

Q

What is the target price for Almirall (LBTSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Almirall (OTCPK: LBTSF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LBTSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Almirall (LBTSF)?

A

The stock price for Almirall (OTCPK: LBTSF) is $11.94 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 15:49:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Almirall (LBTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Almirall.

Q

When is Almirall (OTCPK:LBTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Almirall does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Almirall (LBTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Almirall.

Q

What sector and industry does Almirall (LBTSF) operate in?

A

Almirall is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.