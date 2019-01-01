Almirall (OTC:LBTSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Almirall
Almirall Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Almirall (OTCPK: LBTSF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LBTSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Almirall (OTCPK: LBTSF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Almirall initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Almirall, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Almirall was filed on September 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Almirall (LBTSF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Almirall (LBTSF) is trading at is $10.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
