Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting LBPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 394.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Longboard Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) is trading at is $5.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
