Luther Burbank Corp is a bank holding company. It provides real estate secured lending in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company offers a suite of mortgage and savings products designed for customers. Its personal banking products include checking and saving the account, certificate of deposits, individual retirement account, and others. The loan portfolio of the company comprises commercial multifamily real estate loans and single family residential loans and other services. The company also provides the high-yield certificate of deposits, liquidity management, mobile business banking and among others. It generates most of the revenue from interest on loans and investments.