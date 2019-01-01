QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Luther Burbank Corp is a bank holding company. It provides real estate secured lending in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company offers a suite of mortgage and savings products designed for customers. Its personal banking products include checking and saving the account, certificate of deposits, individual retirement account, and others. The loan portfolio of the company comprises commercial multifamily real estate loans and single family residential loans and other services. The company also provides the high-yield certificate of deposits, liquidity management, mobile business banking and among others. It generates most of the revenue from interest on loans and investments.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.450 0.0200
REV46.150M46.361M211.000K

Luther Burbank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luther Burbank (LBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luther Burbank's (LBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Luther Burbank (LBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) was reported by DA Davidson on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Luther Burbank (LBC)?

A

The stock price for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) is $13.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luther Burbank (LBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) reporting earnings?

A

Luther Burbank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Luther Burbank (LBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luther Burbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Luther Burbank (LBC) operate in?

A

Luther Burbank is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.