|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|0.450
|0.0200
|REV
|46.150M
|46.361M
|211.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Luther Burbank’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and New York Community (NYSE:NYCB).
The latest price target for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) was reported by DA Davidson on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) is $13.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Luther Burbank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Luther Burbank.
Luther Burbank is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.