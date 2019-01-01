QQQ
Libero Copper & Gold Corp holds a collection of porphyry deposits throughout the Americas. The portfolio includes both exploration properties such as Big Red, a new gold discovery in the Golden Triangle, Canada. The Tomichi copper deposit in the United States and the Mocoa copper deposit in Colombia, both contain large inferred mineral resources. In total, the Mocoa and Tomichi properties contain approximately 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.

Libero Copper & Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Libero Copper & Gold (OTCQB: LBCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Libero Copper & Gold's (LBCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Libero Copper & Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Libero Copper & Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF)?

A

The stock price for Libero Copper & Gold (OTCQB: LBCMF) is $0.365 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Libero Copper & Gold.

Q

When is Libero Copper & Gold (OTCQB:LBCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Libero Copper & Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Libero Copper & Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Libero Copper & Gold (LBCMF) operate in?

A

Libero Copper & Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.