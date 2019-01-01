Libero Copper & Gold Corp holds a collection of porphyry deposits throughout the Americas. The portfolio includes both exploration properties such as Big Red, a new gold discovery in the Golden Triangle, Canada. The Tomichi copper deposit in the United States and the Mocoa copper deposit in Colombia, both contain large inferred mineral resources. In total, the Mocoa and Tomichi properties contain approximately 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.