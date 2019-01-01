ñol

Lazard
(NYSE:LAZ)
35.15
-0.42[-1.18%]
Last update: 11:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.82 - 35.44
52 Week High/Low30.85 - 53
Open / Close35.49 / -
Float / Outstanding93.9M / 97.9M
Vol / Avg.123.3K / 866.4K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E7.22
50d Avg. Price34.18
Div / Yield1.88/5.29%
Payout Ratio38.13
EPS1.09
Total Float93.9M

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), Dividends

Lazard issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lazard generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.62%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

May 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lazard Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lazard (LAZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazard. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lazard (LAZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazard (LAZ). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next Lazard (LAZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazard (LAZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)?
A

Lazard has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lazard (LAZ) was $0.47 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

