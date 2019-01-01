|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Latteno Food (OTCEM: LATF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Latteno Food.
There is no analysis for Latteno Food
The stock price for Latteno Food (OTCEM: LATF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:49:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 29, 2005 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2005.
Latteno Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Latteno Food.
Latteno Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.