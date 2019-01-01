QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Latteno Food Corp focuses on the food and beverage industries.

Analyst Ratings

Latteno Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latteno Food (LATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latteno Food (OTCEM: LATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latteno Food's (LATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Latteno Food.

Q

What is the target price for Latteno Food (LATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Latteno Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Latteno Food (LATF)?

A

The stock price for Latteno Food (OTCEM: LATF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:49:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latteno Food (LATF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 29, 2005 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2005.

Q

When is Latteno Food (OTCEM:LATF) reporting earnings?

A

Latteno Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Latteno Food (LATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latteno Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Latteno Food (LATF) operate in?

A

Latteno Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.