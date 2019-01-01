ñol

Latteno Food (OTC:LATF), Dividends

Latteno Food issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Latteno Food generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 28, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Latteno Food Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Latteno Food (LATF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latteno Food. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on April 29, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own Latteno Food (LATF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latteno Food (LATF). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2005 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Latteno Food (LATF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latteno Food (LATF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on April 29, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for Latteno Food (OTCEM:LATF)?
A

Latteno Food has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Latteno Food (LATF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on April 29, 2005.

