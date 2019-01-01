|Day Range1.500 - 1.700
|52 Wk Range1.650 - 5.500
|Open / Close1.660 / -
|Float / Outstanding7.689M / 7.878M
|Vol / Avg.208.773K / 3.348M
|Mkt Cap12.133M
|P/E13.890
|50d Avg. Price2.640
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float7.689M
|EPS0.120
Laser Photonics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Laser Photonics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Photonics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Photonics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Photonics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Photonics.
Browse dividends on all stocks.