Gladstone Land Stock (NASDAQ:LANDP), Short Interest Report

|Open17.140
|Close17.440
|Vol / Avg.10.136K / 19.279K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range17.010 - 17.555
|52 Wk Range15.905 - 21.500
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Gladstone Land gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Gladstone Land's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?