For months, the electric vehicle (EV) market has been experiencing a significant shift, with major automakers revising their strategies as demand slows.

The ripple effects of the cautious outlook from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are being felt across the EV battery supply chain.

According to insights from JPMorgan’s Global EV Battery team, the supply chain is experiencing further volume revisions despite improving battery economics, driven by cheaper metal and lower cell prices.

As the industry braces for upcoming regulatory changes, such as new subsidy and emission regulations, the focus is now on 2026 capacity plans. This period could see significant adjustments as companies aim to align their strategies with evolving market conditions and regulatory frameworks.

Weak demand outside of China continues to impact EV charging and advanced battery stocks, with investors increasingly scrutinizing the path to profitability. Stocks like ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT and EVgo Inc EVGO are under the spotlight as automakers moderate their EV growth forecasts in favor of hybrid production, particularly in the U.S.

For lithium producers such as Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL and Lithium Americas Corp LAC, the outlook remains challenging.

With lithium prices under pressure and EV demand showing little sign of robust recovery, these companies are expected to tread cautiously until a more favorable price environment emerges.

What’s Next: Key catalysts for the market include regulatory drivers and updates on capacity plans across the battery supply chain. As OEMs continue to adjust their strategies and focus on hybrid production, the trajectory of the EV market will likely hinge on how quickly they can adapt to new realities and optimize costs.

For investors, the road ahead may require a careful balance between navigating near-term challenges and positioning for long-term opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector.

