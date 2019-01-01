Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting LAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.07% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Lithium Americas maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lithium Americas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lithium Americas was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lithium Americas (LAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $40.00. The current price Lithium Americas (LAC) is trading at is $25.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
