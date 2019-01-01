Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$26.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.5M
Earnings History
Standard BioTools Questions & Answers
When is Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) reporting earnings?
Standard BioTools (LAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.31, which beat the estimate of $-0.60.
What were Standard BioTools’s (NASDAQ:LAB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.9M, which beat the estimate of $23.5M.
