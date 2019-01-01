Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy
Kayne Anderson Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KYN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Kayne Anderson Energy downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kayne Anderson Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kayne Anderson Energy was filed on February 16, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) is trading at is $9.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
