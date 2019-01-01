Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN), Dividends

Kayne Anderson Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kayne Anderson Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy.
There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2022 and was $0.20
There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on April 19, 2022
The most current yield for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) is 0.00% and is payable next on October 13, 2017
Browse dividends on all stocks.