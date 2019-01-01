ñol

Kayne Anderson Energy
(NYSE:KYN)
9.4375
0.1275[1.37%]
At close: May 27
9.40
-0.0375[-0.40%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low9.27 - 9.46
52 Week High/Low7.26 - 9.75
Open / Close9.3 / 9.44
Float / Outstanding125.6M / 126.4M
Vol / Avg.483.5K / 842.7K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E3.5
50d Avg. Price9.1
Div / Yield0.8/8.59%
Payout Ratio24.44
EPS2.53
Total Float125.6M

Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN), Dividends

Kayne Anderson Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kayne Anderson Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Apr 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kayne Anderson Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy.

Q
What date did I need to own Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on April 19, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN)?
A

The most current yield for Kayne Anderson Energy (KYN) is 0.00% and is payable next on October 13, 2017

