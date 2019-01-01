ñol

DWS Municipal IT
(NYSE:KTF)
9.67
0.16[1.68%]
At close: May 27
9.4641
-0.2059[-2.13%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low9.54 - 9.67
52 Week High/Low8.87 - 12.58
Open / Close9.54 / 9.66
Float / Outstanding- / 39.5M
Vol / Avg.127.9K / 77.3K
Mkt Cap382M
P/E17.29
50d Avg. Price9.68
Div / Yield0.42/4.42%
Payout Ratio91.64
EPS-
Total Float-

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF), Dividends

DWS Municipal IT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DWS Municipal IT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.52%

Annual Dividend

$0.4200

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DWS Municipal IT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DWS Municipal IT (KTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DWS Municipal IT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DWS Municipal IT (KTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for DWS Municipal IT ($KTF) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DWS Municipal IT (KTF) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next DWS Municipal IT (KTF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for DWS Municipal IT (KTF) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF)?
A

DWS Municipal IT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DWS Municipal IT (KTF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

