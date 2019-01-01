Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$138.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$138.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Key Tronic using advanced sorting and filters.
Key Tronic Questions & Answers
When is Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) reporting earnings?
Key Tronic (KTCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Key Tronic’s (NASDAQ:KTCC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $118.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.