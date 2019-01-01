Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Keros Therapeutics
The latest price target for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting KROS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 146.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Keros Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Keros Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Keros Therapeutics was filed on December 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Keros Therapeutics (KROS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $80.00. The current price Keros Therapeutics (KROS) is trading at is $32.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
