ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kilroy Realty
(NYSE:KRC)
61.97
1.32[2.18%]
At close: May 27
61.96
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.92 - 62.18
52 Week High/Low56.94 - 79.06
Open / Close60.92 / 61.96
Float / Outstanding86.7M / 116.7M
Vol / Avg.546.4K / 846.1K
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E39.13
50d Avg. Price70.18
Div / Yield2.08/3.43%
Payout Ratio132.9
EPS0.45
Total Float86.7M

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), Dividends

Kilroy Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kilroy Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.11%

Annual Dividend

$2.08

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kilroy Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kilroy Realty (KRC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kilroy Realty (KRC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kilroy Realty ($KRC) will be on July 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kilroy Realty (KRC) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kilroy Realty (KRC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kilroy Realty (KRC) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.52

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)?
A

The most current yield for Kilroy Realty (KRC) is 3.52% and is payable next on July 13, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.