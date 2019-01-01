Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL), Short Interest Report

Short interest in Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (ARCA:KOOL) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 126.20K to 5.91K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Spinnaker ETF Series North Shore Equity Rotation ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 8.24K shares traded per day, it would take 1 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.