Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Knight-Swift beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $604.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.07
|0.87
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.30
|0.98
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.51B
|1.29B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.82B
|1.64B
|1.32B
|1.22B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Knight-Swift management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.2 and $5.4 per share.
