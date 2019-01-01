ñol

Kennametal
(NYSE:KMT)
27.79
0.13[0.47%]
At close: May 27
27.81
0.0200[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low27.59 - 27.96
52 Week High/Low25 - 41.22
Open / Close27.91 / 27.79
Float / Outstanding63M / 82.6M
Vol / Avg.486.5K / 1M
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E16.87
50d Avg. Price27.45
Div / Yield0.8/2.89%
Payout Ratio48.78
EPS0.42
Total Float63M

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Dividends

Kennametal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kennametal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.11%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kennametal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kennametal (KMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kennametal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kennametal (KMT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kennametal (KMT). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Kennametal (KMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kennametal (KMT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)?
A

Kennametal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kennametal (KMT) was $0.20 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

