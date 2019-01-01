Kemper (NYSE:KMPR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kemper beat estimated earnings by 16.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.13.

Revenue was up $37.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.71 which was followed by a 12.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kemper's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.34 0.12 1.32 1.34 EPS Actual -2.05 -1.19 -1.54 1.31 Revenue Estimate 1.39B 1.40B 1.25B 1.19B Revenue Actual 1.49B 1.46B 1.51B 1.35B

