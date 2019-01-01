Kemper (NYSE:KMPR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Kemper beat estimated earnings by 16.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.13.
Revenue was up $37.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.71 which was followed by a 12.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kemper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|0.12
|1.32
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|-2.05
|-1.19
|-1.54
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39B
|1.40B
|1.25B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.46B
|1.51B
|1.35B
