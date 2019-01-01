Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kamada
The latest price target for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) was reported by Chardan Capital on February 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting KMDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Kamada initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kamada, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kamada was filed on February 2, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kamada (KMDA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Kamada (KMDA) is trading at is $4.88, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
