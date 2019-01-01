Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kamada missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.02 0.02 0.06 Revenue Estimate 25.63M 25.63M 27.52M 27.17M Revenue Actual 31.47M 23.03M 24.24M 24.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.