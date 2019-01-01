Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kamada missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|25.63M
|25.63M
|27.52M
|27.17M
|Revenue Actual
|31.47M
|23.03M
|24.24M
|24.90M
Earnings History
Kamada (KMDA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.
The Actual Revenue was $32.5M, which missed the estimate of $33.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.