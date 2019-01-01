ñol

Kamada
(NASDAQ:KMDA)
4.50
-0.05[-1.10%]
At close: May 27
4.50
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.5 - 4.54
52 Week High/Low4.42 - 6.96
Open / Close4.53 / 4.5
Float / Outstanding29.1M / 44.8M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 18.1K
Mkt Cap201.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float29.1M

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kamada reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$28.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$28.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kamada missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.09
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.02 0.02 0.06
Revenue Estimate 25.63M 25.63M 27.52M 27.17M
Revenue Actual 31.47M 23.03M 24.24M 24.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kamada using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Kamada Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reporting earnings?
A

Kamada (KMDA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Q
What were Kamada’s (NASDAQ:KMDA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $32.5M, which missed the estimate of $33.1M.

