Kuehne + Nagel is a global transportation and logistics company based in Switzerland and founded in 1890. KN is the largest sea freight forwarder globally, and holds the number-two spot in air freight. Sea freight has traditionally constituted the largest part of the business, contributing almost 40% of revenue in 2019. The company's goal is to become a more balanced, fully integrated freight forwarder while continually improving its end-to-end offering to its clients.