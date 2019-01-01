QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.2K
Div / Yield
1/1.95%
52 Wk
46.5 - 78.44
Mkt Cap
30.8B
Payout Ratio
35.76
Open
-
P/E
18.6
EPS
0.73
Shares
601.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Kuehne + Nagel is a global transportation and logistics company based in Switzerland and founded in 1890. KN is the largest sea freight forwarder globally, and holds the number-two spot in air freight. Sea freight has traditionally constituted the largest part of the business, contributing almost 40% of revenue in 2019. The company's goal is to become a more balanced, fully integrated freight forwarder while continually improving its end-to-end offering to its clients.

Kuehne + Nagel Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK: KHNGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kuehne + Nagel Intl's (KHNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuehne + Nagel Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuehne + Nagel Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY)?

A

The stock price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK: KHNGY) is $51.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2012.

Q

When is Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK:KHNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Kuehne + Nagel Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuehne + Nagel Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) operate in?

A

Kuehne + Nagel Intl is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.