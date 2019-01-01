ñol

Kuehne + Nagel Intl
(OTCPK:KHNGY)
53.72
-0.02[-0.04%]
Last update: 2:37PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.72 - 53.94
52 Week High/Low48.68 - 78.44
Open / Close53.94 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 597.9M
Vol / Avg.4K / 20.4K
Mkt Cap32.1B
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price55.48
Div / Yield2.01/3.74%
Payout Ratio21.88
EPS1.31
Total Float-

Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTC:KHNGY), Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kuehne + Nagel Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kuehne + Nagel Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuehne + Nagel Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on May 30, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY). The last dividend payout was on May 30, 2012 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on May 30, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK:KHNGY)?
A

Kuehne + Nagel Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGY) was $0.48 and was paid out next on May 30, 2012.

