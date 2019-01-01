Kirby (NYSE:KEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kirby beat estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was down $81.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kirby's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.25 0.14 0.12 EPS Actual 0.27 0.17 0.17 0.03 Revenue Estimate 592.90M 575.48M 529.37M 476.02M Revenue Actual 591.27M 598.92M 559.62M 692.50M

