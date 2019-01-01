Kirby (NYSE:KEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kirby beat estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was down $81.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kirby's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.25
|0.14
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.17
|0.17
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|592.90M
|575.48M
|529.37M
|476.02M
|Revenue Actual
|591.27M
|598.92M
|559.62M
|692.50M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kirby using advanced sorting and filters.
Kirby Questions & Answers
Kirby (KEX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.51.
The Actual Revenue was $473.3M, which missed the estimate of $498.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.