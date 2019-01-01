Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) decreased 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 32.50% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $4,111,000 rose by 24.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,020,000.

Guidance

Akerna hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.49

Company's 52-week low was at $2.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.35%

Company Description

Akerna Corp is a United States-based company. The firm is the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space. It offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems which are platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customers through the supply chain. The company generates the majority of the revenue from its commercial software platforms.