Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Akerna reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7M

Earnings Recap

Shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) decreased 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 32.50% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $4,111,000 rose by 24.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,020,000.

Guidance

Akerna hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.49

Company's 52-week low was at $2.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.35%

Company Description

Akerna Corp is a United States-based company. The firm is the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space. It offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems which are platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customers through the supply chain. The company generates the majority of the revenue from its commercial software platforms.

Akerna Questions & Answers

Q
When is Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) reporting earnings?
A

Akerna (KERN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Akerna’s (NASDAQ:KERN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

