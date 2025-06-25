The Nasdaq 100 index hit fresh all-time highs on Wednesday after surging more than 30% in just 12 weeks since early April’s tariff-driven selloff, a pace of gains seen only 10 times since the index’s inception in 1986.

This rare upward momentum is prompting a key question for investors: Is it a sign of a market peak or the start of an even larger bull run?

Historical precedent shows that similar momentum has more often sparked major follow-through rallies than abrupt reversals, though not without important exceptions.

Chart: Nasdaq 100 Hits Record Highs After Massive V-Shaped Rally From April Lows

How Rare Is A 30% 12-Week Rally—and What Happens Next?

Since 1986, the Nasdaq 100 – as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ – has posted a 30%-plus rally over 12 weeks on just 10 occasions before this one.

While a couple of these moves coincided with market tops—most notably in 2000 and 2001—the majority paved the way for extended bull markets.

June 2020 : The Nasdaq 100 had already surged more than 30% in 12 weeks off the March 2020 pandemic low. Far from marking a top, the index then went on to gain an additional 70% by November 2021, boosted by tech dominance and unprecedented monetary stimulus.

: The Nasdaq 100 had already surged more than 30% in 12 weeks off the March 2020 pandemic low. Far from marking a top, the index then went on to gain an additional 70% by November 2021, boosted by tech dominance and unprecedented monetary stimulus. May 2009 : After the global financial crisis, a 30% rally over 12 weeks turned into a major bull market. The Nasdaq 100 climbed another 430% through October 2018, one of the longest expansions in tech history.

: After the global financial crisis, a 30% rally over 12 weeks turned into a major bull market. The Nasdaq 100 climbed another 430% through October 2018, one of the longest expansions in tech history. November 1998 : A powerful rebound following the 1998 Russian sovereign crisis, which led to the LCTM crisis, the Nasdaq 100 then surged over 220% in just 16 months, peaking in March 2000.

March 1998: The Nasdaq 100 rebounded from a negative 1997, and the rally extended by a further 20% until August 1998.

The Nasdaq 100 rebounded from a negative 1997, and the rally extended by a further 20% until August 1998. February 1991: A recovery from the Gulf War recession drove a further 55% advance by January 1992, even as the economy transitioned into a slower growth phase.

Other instances were more muted:

July 1997 : The rally faded into a sideways consolidation lasting about a year.

: The rally faded into a sideways consolidation lasting about a year. February 1988: After rebounding from the 1987 crash, the index moved within a tight range until March 1989, when a new bull phase began.

Cautionary signals did emerge in two cases:

December 1999 : The index rose another 45% into March 2000, then collapsed during the dot-com bust.

: The index rose another 45% into March 2000, then collapsed during the dot-com bust. December 2001 : A short-lived rebound in a bear market was followed by a further 50% drop as the tech sector bottomed only in October 2002.

: A short-lived rebound in a bear market was followed by a further 50% drop as the tech sector bottomed only in October 2002. March 1987: After a rapid year-to-date 36% rise through mid-March, the Nasdaq 100 gained another 12% before the October 1987 crash erased 40% of its value.

Institutional Buying Backs The Tech Trend

Backing the current rally is not just sentiment—it's capital.

According to Bank of America, institutional clients bought tech stocks at record levels in the week ending June 20.

The buying spree, especially from long-term players, indicates growing confidence that the tech rally may have further room to run.

"We grew more constructive on Tech earlier this month," the bank said in its latest strategy note.

Despite tighter monetary conditions, tech earnings remain a key driver.

Savita Subramanian, Bank of America's head of equity and quant strategy, highlighted that while the era of ultra-low rates may be over, earnings strength continues to justify tech's dominance in the S&P 500.

“Tech earnings continue to lead the S&P 500, although the growth differential between the Magnificent 7 and the rest of the index has narrowed and is expected to continue to do so,” she added.

A Top Or A Takeoff?

The Nasdaq 100's recent rally mirrors the kind of strength seen before prolonged bull markets in 2020, 2009 and the late 1990s.

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the combination of historical precedent, earnings leadership and institutional accumulation suggests this rally may be less about exhaustion—and more about ignition.

Photo: Shutterstock