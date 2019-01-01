ñol

Kelly Services
(NASDAQ:KELYA)
19.79
0.25[1.28%]
Last update: 2:13PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.4 - 19.87
52 Week High/Low15.89 - 26.35
Open / Close19.52 / -
Float / Outstanding33.4M / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.59.9K / 192.3K
Mkt Cap750.4M
P/E9.58
50d Avg. Price20.37
Div / Yield0.3/1.54%
Payout Ratio7.35
EPS-1.23
Total Float33.4M

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA), Dividends

Kelly Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kelly Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kelly Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kelly Services (KELYA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kelly Services. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kelly Services (KELYA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kelly Services ($KELYA) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kelly Services (KELYA) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kelly Services (KELYA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kelly Services (KELYA) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)?
A

Kelly Services has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kelly Services (KELYA) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

