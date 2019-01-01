ñol

Kid Castle Educational
(OTCPK:KDCE)
0.05
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 36.3K
Mkt Cap1.1M
P/E0.4
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Kid Castle Educational (OTC:KDCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kid Castle Educational reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kid Castle Educational using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kid Castle Educational Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kid Castle Educational (OTCPK:KDCE) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kid Castle Educational

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kid Castle Educational (OTCPK:KDCE)?
A

There are no earnings for Kid Castle Educational

Q
What were Kid Castle Educational’s (OTCPK:KDCE) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kid Castle Educational

