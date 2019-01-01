ñol

Kid Castle Educational
(OTCPK:KDCE)
0.05
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 36.3K
Mkt Cap1.1M
P/E0.4
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Kid Castle Educational (OTC:KDCE), Dividends

Kid Castle Educational issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kid Castle Educational generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Kid Castle Educational Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kid Castle Educational.

Q
What date did I need to own Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kid Castle Educational.

Q
How much per share is the next Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kid Castle Educational.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kid Castle Educational (OTCPK:KDCE)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kid Castle Educational.

