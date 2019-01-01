QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
8.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.01
EPS
0
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Kid Castle Educational Corp operates and manages a portfolio of real estate properties, biopharmaceutical, agricultural and pure-play CBD assets that are (or could be) vertically integrated and 2018 Farm Bill compliant in the United States of America. The company engages in rollup and consolidation of real estate, CBD and Biopharma assets and operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kid Castle Educational Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kid Castle Educational (OTCEM: KDCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kid Castle Educational's (KDCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kid Castle Educational.

Q

What is the target price for Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kid Castle Educational

Q

Current Stock Price for Kid Castle Educational (KDCE)?

A

The stock price for Kid Castle Educational (OTCEM: KDCE) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 17:30:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kid Castle Educational.

Q

When is Kid Castle Educational (OTCEM:KDCE) reporting earnings?

A

Kid Castle Educational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kid Castle Educational.

Q

What sector and industry does Kid Castle Educational (KDCE) operate in?

A

Kid Castle Educational is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.