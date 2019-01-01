Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $1.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.43 -0.45 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.68 -0.43 -0.57 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 3.41M 5.16M 5.33M 4.18M Revenue Actual 1.86M 3.07M 3.05M 3.27M

