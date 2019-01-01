ñol

Kala Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:KALA)
0.3501
0.0029[0.84%]
Last update: 12:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.34 - 0.36
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 6.77
Open / Close0.34 / -
Float / Outstanding50.8M / 72.6M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap25.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.45
Total Float50.8M

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kala Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $1.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.43 -0.45 -0.68
EPS Actual -0.68 -0.43 -0.57 -0.49
Revenue Estimate 3.41M 5.16M 5.33M 4.18M
Revenue Actual 1.86M 3.07M 3.05M 3.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) reporting earnings?
A

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.56, which missed the estimate of $-0.36.

Q
What were Kala Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:KALA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $9.3M.

