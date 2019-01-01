Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting KALA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1041.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Kala Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kala Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is trading at is $0.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
