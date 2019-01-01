Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jushi Holdings
Jushi Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting JUSHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.60% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Jushi Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jushi Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jushi Holdings was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.05 to $2.50. The current price Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) is trading at is $1.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
