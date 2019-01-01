Jianpu Technology Inc is an independent open platform for providing online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in China. The company provides users with personalized search results and recommendations services such as loan applications, credit card services, and advertising and marketing services to its financial needs and credit profile. The individual users have access to financial products through the platform, including credit cards, and wealth management products. In addition, it also offers data risk management solutions to financial service providers which help in application approval, fraud detection and prevention and other credit underwriting processes. The company generates revenues from fees charged for services for loan products.