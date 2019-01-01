QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/194K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.73 - 3.75
Mkt Cap
24.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
21.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:41AM
Benzinga - May 21, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 11:21AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Jianpu Technology Inc is an independent open platform for providing online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in China. The company provides users with personalized search results and recommendations services such as loan applications, credit card services, and advertising and marketing services to its financial needs and credit profile. The individual users have access to financial products through the platform, including credit cards, and wealth management products. In addition, it also offers data risk management solutions to financial service providers which help in application approval, fraud detection and prevention and other credit underwriting processes. The company generates revenues from fees charged for services for loan products.

Earnings

see more
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.660
REV53.209M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jianpu Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jianpu Technology (JT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jianpu Technology's (JT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jianpu Technology (JT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) was reported by UBS on September 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jianpu Technology (JT)?

A

The stock price for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) is $1.1601 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jianpu Technology (JT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jianpu Technology.

Q

When is Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) reporting earnings?

A

Jianpu Technology’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 28, 2021.

Q

Is Jianpu Technology (JT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jianpu Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Jianpu Technology (JT) operate in?

A

Jianpu Technology is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.