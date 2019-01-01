|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.660
|REV
|53.209M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jianpu Technology’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), OppFi (NYSE:OPFI), Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT).
The latest price target for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) was reported by UBS on September 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) is $1.1601 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jianpu Technology.
Jianpu Technology’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 28, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for Jianpu Technology.
Jianpu Technology is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.