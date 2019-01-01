James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$189.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$201.9M
Earnings History
James River Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) reporting earnings?
James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which hit the estimate of $0.49.
What were James River Gr Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $184.1M, which beat the estimate of $169.8M.
