Home Depot, Tyson Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $13.39 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson shares rose 1.2% to $59.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $39.17 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $407.55 in after-hours trading.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its 2024 outlook. The company reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to consensus estimates of a loss of 1 cent per share. Grab shares climbed 12.3% to $4.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. James River shares fell 7.1% to $6.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $7.23 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 0.6% to close at $50.81 on Monday.
