5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 surging more than 2% during the session.

Despite Friday's gains, stocks recorded losses last week. The Dow dipped around 3.1% to record its worst week since March 2023. The S&P 500 dipped more than 2%, recording its fourth straight losing week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : Citizens Capital Markets

: Citizens Capital Markets Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Market Perform rating on Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB on March 14.

Recent News: On March 15, Rocket Lab USA announced its third Pioneer spacecraft for Varda Space Industries, Inc. is successfully operating on orbit.

Analyst: Mark Hughes

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 83%

: 83% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on March 11. This analyst sees around 25% surge in the stock.

Recent News: On March 4, James River Group reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Analyst: Rob Owens

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 82%

82% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on SentinelOne, Inc. S and cut the price target from $32 to $28 on March 13. This analyst sees around 52% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 12, SentinelOne reported fourth-quarter revenue of $225.5 million, beating the consensus estimate of $222.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 82%

: 82% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc. MU and cut the price target from $140 to $130 on March 13. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On March 5, Micron named Mark Liu and Christie Simons to Board of Directors.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 81%

: 81% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on HealthEquity, Inc. HQY with a price target of $112 on March 14. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the stock.

Recent News: On Feb. 18, HealthEquity affirmed guidance for fiscal 2025 and 2026.

